Driver of dump truck dead after crash in Winona

A man is dead after a single-vehicle dump truck crash in Winona on Monday night.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a dump truck was going north on Gilmore Valley Road at around 7:24 p.m. when it crossed the east and westbound lanes of Highway 14 and went into the ditch, rolling onto its side.

The driver, 68-year-old Daniel James Bambenek, died as a result of the crash.

State Patrol says that Bambenek was wearing his seat belt, and alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.