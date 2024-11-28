Driver killed in Otter Tail County following collision with pickup

A woman involved in an early morning crash Wednesday was killed after her vehicle collided with a pickup truck.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the incident occurred at an intersection in Otter Tail County at Haberhan Road and U.S. Highway 10.

Around 2:40 a.m. Wednesday, a Ram 3500 pickup, was traveling east on the highway while a 2006 Mercury Milan was traveling north on Haberhan Road when the two vehicles collided.

The driver of the Milan, 55-year-old Rebecca Ann Shahin from Sebeka, was killed in the crash; the three occupants of the pickup were unharmed.

The Minnesota State Patrol said it was unknown if Shahin had been wearing her seatbelt when the crash occurred.