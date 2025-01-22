Driver killed in Olmstead County crash with dump truck

The Minnesota State Patrol has identified the driver who was killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday near Farmington Township.

State Patrol said 30-year-old Andrew Jay Johnson of Zumbro Falls was driving north on Highway 63 near Farmington when he collided with a dump truck that was traveling south on the highway.

Johnson was killed as a result of the crash, while the 80-year-old driver of the dump truck was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.