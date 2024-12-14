Driver killed in Nicollet County crash wasn’t wearing his seatbelt

The Minnesota State Patrol said a 32-year-old man was killed Friday morning after his vehicle left the road and crashed.

A 2017 RAM 1500 was driving west on Highway 14 near Courtland Township. Around 7:58 a.m., the vehicle left the highway and crashed.

The driver, 32-year-old Daniel Robert Edwards of Mankato, was killed in the crash; State Patrol said he was not wearing his seatbelt when the crash occurred.

Road conditions were dry at the time of the incident.