Driver killed in fiery dump truck crash

A person was killed in a dump truck crash in Mounds View on Tuesday afternoon, according to Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities responded to the crash near the intersection of Highway 10 and I-35W around 12:45 p.m.

Investigators say the driver lost control of the dump truck, went off the road and crashed into some trees, which caused the truck to catch on fire. Bystanders tried to get the driver out of the cab but were unsuccessful.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the crash.