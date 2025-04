A 32-year-old woman from St. Francis was killed in a crash with a semi truck near Buse Township Monday evening.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the woman was driving in wet conditions around 7:56 p.m. Monday on Interstate I-94 West when she collided with a semi-truck.

She was killed in the crash; her identity is scheduled to be released at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The driver of the semi was not injured.