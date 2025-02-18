Driver killed in 2-vehicle crash in Credit River

A driver was killed and another was seriously injured after their vehicles collided in Scott County.

According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occured around 8:07 p.m. Tuesday on County Road 21 near Deer Run Court in Credit River.

The sheriff’s office says a Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by a 64-year-old man from Prior Lake, was going west when it crossed the median and collided head-on with a Kia, driven by a 54-year-old woman from Prior Lake, who was going east.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital, where the 54-year-old woman was pronounced dead. The sheriff’s office said the 64-year-old man sustained serious injuries.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the victim during this difficult time,” said Sheriff Luke Hennen.

The incident remains under investigation and the identity of the woman will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.