Driver in fatal Anoka County crash had BAC over 3 times the legal limit

A man who was driving three times over the legal limit has been charged following a crash that killed a woman in Anoka County earlier this week.

Zachary Scott Lee Wydella, 37, was charged on Wednesday with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide.

As previously reported, first responders were called to a crash on Monday night on the 1000 block of North Street, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say Wydella was driving a minivan west on North Street when he crashed into a sedan that was headed east. Despite first aid, the driver of the sedan, 51-year-old Ann Marie Moore, was declared dead at the scene.

A criminal complaint states that officers noted the smell of alcohol on Wydella’s breath at the scene and that his eyes were bloodshot and watery. Law enforcement added that his speech was slurred, and his movements were delayed.

Court records say that a box of wine that was open and partially emptied was found underneath the passenger seat in Wydella’s car. A cup that had wine in it appeared to have been spilled and was splattered on the driver-side door.

According to court documents, Wydella’s blood alcohol content was .246. Full accident reconstruction is pending to determine Wydella’s speed and analysis of the crash pattern.

Wydella’s first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.