Driver hit and killed after climbing out of crashed vehicle in Scott County

A driver was killed early Tuesday morning after getting out of his crashed vehicle and going onto the highway in Scott County.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the incident happened near the intersection of Highway 169 and 145th Street West in Louisville Township around 12:13 a.m.

According to the state patrol’s incident report, a 36-year-old man from Plymouth was driving a 2005 Mitsubishi Lancer on Highway 169 when the car went into the ditch and rolled.

TAuthorities say the driver survived the initial crash, got out of his vehicle, and walked onto the roadway where another vehicle, a 2014 Mazda CX-9, was also driving south and hit the man.

The state patrol will release the man’s identity and any additional information about the incident on Wednesday.