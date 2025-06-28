Driver hauling a fish house in Aitkin County killed in car crash

A driver who was hauling a fish house on Highway 169 was killed Friday evening after their vehicle collided with another at the intersection of Tame Fish Lake Road in Aitkin County.

Before 7:13 p.m., a GMC Acadia was hauling a fish house with six other passengers, traveling north on Highway 169 near Hazelton Township.

As the vehicle began to approach the intersection with Tame Fish Lake Road, a Dodge Ram 2500 was heading east on the road and entered the intersection with the highway, where the two vehicles collided.

The driver of the Acadia, 34-year-old Maggie May Spychalla of Hazelton, was killed in the crash.

The six other passengers in the Acadia received non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to the hospital for treatment.

In the other vehicle, the 18-year-old driver and 18-year-old passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Neither was wearing their seatbelts in the crash.