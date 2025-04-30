Driver dies in Pierce County after being ejected from vehicle during crash

A 41-year-old driver from River Falls, WI, has died after crashing into a ditch Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, around 1 p.m., a single-vehicle accident was reported on County Road F north of County Road MM in Clifton Township.

Investigators determined Stephen Mountain was driving south on County Road F when he lost control, went into the ditch and the vehicle flipped, ejecting him.

Mountain was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash; no other injuries were reported.