Driver dies in head-on crash between 2 pickups in Cass County

A driver died after he was ejected from his vehicle in a head-on crash Saturday evening in rural Cass County, officials said.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, a Mazda pickup and Ford pickup crashed just after 5 p.m. on County Road 1 near County Road 24 in Maple Township, west of Pequot Lakes. The Mazda was in flames, and the driver — a 60-year-old man from Remer, Minnesota — had been ejected.

The driver of the Mazda was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the Ford was treated for minor injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

Officials will release the name of the deceased following an autopsy.