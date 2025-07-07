Driver dies after being rear-ended into oncoming traffic in northwestern Wisconsin

Authorities say a driver is dead after a rear-end crash sent their pickup truck into oncoming traffic Sunday afternoon in Polk County, Wisconsin.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, around 1:16 p.m., the driver of a Toyota pickup was headed north on State Highway 35 and slowed down to turn left on 240th Avenue in the Village of Luck. A Chevrolet Silverado struck the Toyota from behind, propelling it into the southbound lane and into the path of an oncoming Dodge Ram.

The driver of the Toyota received medical care but died from their injuries, the sheriff’s office said. They have yet to be publicly identified.