Driver dead following vehicle fire in Redwood County

One person is dead after a vehicle went off-road, hit a parked tractor, and caught fire.

The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office says that around 11:34 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to the area of State Highway 19 and County Road 17 for a vehicle fire, where they found a Subaru Outback on private property fully engulfed in flames. A John Deere tractor was also fully engulfed.

The Redwood Falls Fire Department put out the fires, and the driver of the Subaru was found dead inside the vehicle.

It was determined that the driver went off-road and hit the parked tractor, the press release says. The name of the driver has not been released.