Driver charged in fatal drunken driving crash in Elk River

One of the drivers involved in a fatal Elk River crash earlier this month is now facing charges for allegedly driving under the influence. A passenger in one of the vehicles, 36-year-old Ashley Cheyenne Jones of Mountain Ranch, California, died at the scene.

Court documents show 32-year-old Chase Bosshardt of Toquerville, Utah, faces one count of criminal vehicular homicide and three counts of criminal vehicular operation.

As previously reported, the State Patrol responded to a crash at 3:39 p.m. on July 19 on U.S. Highway 10. An eastbound black SUV on Highway 10 collided with a Kia Soul that was making a left turn across the highway onto Gary Street, according to the crash report.

Jones was found deceased in the front seat of the Kia. Bosshardt, identified as the Kia’s driver, was brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to a criminal complaint, the driver of the SUV told troopers he was driving east on Highway 10 when Bosshardt turned in front of him, causing a crash. The driver said he tried to stop but the vehicle was too close.

The driver, his wife and daughter were all brought to the hospital. The driver had a broken rib and possible brain bleeding, his wife had bruising and a sprained wrist and his daughter had a possibly punctured spleen and kidney.

At the hospital, Bosshardt told troopers he was driving from McCoy’s Pub, where he said he had one tall beer. According to court documents, he later admitted to drinking alcohol the night before until 6 a.m., sleeping for a few hours and then going to the bar. He said his impairment on the night before was a 10, but that he didn’t feel impaired when he woke up the next morning.

He also later admitted to smoking marijuana the night before.

Bosshardt said he and Jones had been kissing in the vehicle before the crash and he didn’t believe she was wearing a seatbelt.

A breath test at the hospital showed a .100 alcohol concentration, court documents said.

A witness at the bar said Bosshardt had two tall beers, one short beer and one green tea shot the afternoon before the crash.

Someone who witnessed the crash told troopers that Bosshardt was driving so fast the vehicle was bouncing as it went over dips in the road and the driver of the SUV didn’t have time to react given the Kia’s speed.