Driver charged in deadly Bloomington crash

A man accused of driving while under the influence of drugs has been charged with criminal vehicular manslaughter after being involved in a crash that killed a motorcyclist in October 2024.

Prosecutors charged Kyle Adam Hoctor, 39, of Eagan, with felony criminal vehicular homicide. He faces up to 10 years in prison if found guilty.

According to a criminal complaint, on October 10, 2024, around 5:41 a.m., police learned of a crash between a transit van and a motorcycle in Bloomington. When police arrived, they say they found a motorcycle and its rider trapped under the van.

The rider was later pronounced dead.

The van driver, identified as Hoctor, told police that he had been delivering a package on 84th Street East and was pulling into the westbound lane of traffic onto 84th Street, intending to make a left turn and then a U-turn.

Hoctor admitted to the police, according to court documents, that he smokes marijuana and had taken two puffs at his home around 9:00 a.m. before starting his shift. Police reportedly found a glass bubble pipe and methamphetamine in Hoctor’s backpack, which he said he last used on October 9.

Police said a blood test was taken, which showed the presence of THC, amphetamine and methamphetamine.

Prosecutors say a video that captured the incident showed Hoctor’s van drive west, approaching Blaisdell Avenue South. According to court documents, Hoctor was driving “mostly on the shoulder with the driver’s side tires in the driving lane.”

They say the video also showed that Hoctor’s turn signal was not used when he began to turn left. The motorcyclist attempted to stop but ended up crashing into the side of the van.

Hoctor has been charged through summons; his first appearance in court is scheduled for March 24.