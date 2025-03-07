Driver arrested under suspicion of DWI in Richfield crash

A driver has been arrested following a single-vehicle rollover crash early Friday morning on Interstate 35 that injured three people.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a crash was reported in the area of southbound Interstate 35 West and 76th Street in Richfield around 1:30 a.m.

State Patrol said the vehicle had struck a metal sign prior to rolling over and blocking a single lane of traffic.

The three occupants of the vehicle all received minor injuries and were taken to the hospital; one of the passengers was reportedly not wearing their seatbelt.

The driver, a 34-year-old man from Richfield, has been arrested for suspicion of DWI.

The investigation remains open and active.