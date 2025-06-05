Driver arrested after fleeing State Patrol, crashing into West St. Paul home

A woman is in custody Thursday morning after she allegedly fled from a traffic stop and crashed into a house in West St. Paul, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

A state trooper tried to stop a speeding driver around 1:35 a.m. near Interstates 94 and 35E in downtown St. Paul. Instead of pulling over, the driver drove away, State Patrol said. The trooper followed her to the area of Highway 52 and Butler Avenue before stopping the pursuit.

The driver continued to drive erratically, as observed by a State Patrol helicopter, and eventually crashed into a parked car and a home on the 800 block of Cherokee Avenue in West St. Paul, authorities said.

After being taken to the hospital, the driver, 31-year-old Estefany Maria Ramirez-Escobar of St. Paul, was booked into the Ramsey County Jail on suspicion of DWI and fleeing police in a motor vehicle.