Dr. Fauci’s lecture at U of M rescheduled due to protests and Morrill Hall takeover

The University of Minnesota said a special Distinguished Carlson Lecture with Dr. Anthony Fauci scheduled for Tuesday evening at Northrup is no longer happening as planned.

The lecture is being rescheduled to a yet-to-be-determined date.

The school cited “complicated incidents that occurred on campus in the past 24 hours” as the reason for the change.

Late yesterday afternoon, protesters entered Morrill Hall, which is near Northrup, and damaged property and barricaded doors to the building. The University said some of the employees in the building were unable to exit until police were involved.

Protesters were demanding that the university divest from Israel and repeal its political neutrality agreement.

Protesters were rallying again Tuesday evening on campus.

Here is the full statement from the University of Minnesota regarding Dr. Fauci’s lecture being rescheduled:

