St. Paul public employees reach tentative agreement with city; union members to vote Thursday

The Tri-Council of IOUE Local 49, Teamsters Local 120 and Laborers Local 363 representing St. Paul city employees reached a tentative agreement Monday night that will prevent a strike, according to a union representative.

Union members will vote on whether or not to finalize the agreement on Thursday.

This agreement would impact more than 100 unionized St. Paul city workers.

The unions represent city employees responsible for plowing snow, filling potholes and many other duties around the city.

Negotiations have continued between the city and the workers’ three unions since their contract expired at the end of 2022.

The workers represented by the Tri-Council approved the strike authorization by a unanimous vote on March 8.

“We will continue to negotiate with urgency and good faith in our ability to reach a positive resolution together,” said Mayor Melvin Carter in a statement.

Employees are asking for more competitive wages to attract more staff.