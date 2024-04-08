Doula program now available at CentraCare in St. Cloud

Krystal Frasier KSTP
CentraCare St. Cloud Hospital (KSTP)

Expecting families will soon have another option to help mothers give birth in central Minnesota.

On Monday, CentraCare announced a doula program will be available at its OB/GYN clinic in St. Cloud.

The program will be open to any expectant mother who is also a patient at the CentraCare – Plaza Clinic Obstetrics and Women’s Health.

While doulas don’t have the same medical training as an OB/GYN physician, they are trained to provide advice on labor positions, assistance with breathing exercises and other non-medical pain management techniques, patient advocacy during labor time as well as the immediate postpartum period.

A total of seven doulas are available at CentraCare through a partnership with Everyday Miracles, including three doulas who speak Somali, two who speak Spanish and two who are Black.