Doula program now available at CentraCare in St. Cloud

Expecting families will soon have another option to help mothers give birth in central Minnesota.

On Monday, CentraCare announced a doula program will be available at its OB/GYN clinic in St. Cloud.

The program will be open to any expectant mother who is also a patient at the CentraCare – Plaza Clinic Obstetrics and Women’s Health.

While doulas don’t have the same medical training as an OB/GYN physician, they are trained to provide advice on labor positions, assistance with breathing exercises and other non-medical pain management techniques, patient advocacy during labor time as well as the immediate postpartum period.

A total of seven doulas are available at CentraCare through a partnership with Everyday Miracles, including three doulas who speak Somali, two who speak Spanish and two who are Black.