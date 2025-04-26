Douglas County home a complete loss after fire

A home in Douglas County is a complete loss after a Saturday afternoon fire.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said they received report at around 2:02 p.m. of a house fire on the 3100 block of Calvary Road Northeast in Osakis Township.

Authorities say the homeowners left home earlier in the day and returned to find it fully engulfed in flames.

The Osakis and Carlos fire departments responded to the scene and extinguished the fire; however, the home is considered a complete loss.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but no foul play is suspected, according to the sheriff’s office. The fire remains under investigation with help from the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

American Red Cross has been contacted to provide help to the family.