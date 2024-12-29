Double shooting under investigation in St. Paul

St. Paul police are investigating a double shooting that occurred around 7 a.m. on Sunday.

Officers responded to multiple 911 calls of shots being fired at a convenience store on the 300 block of Larpenteur Avenue.

One man was found at the convenience store and the other was found near the intersection of Mississippi Street and Wheelock Parkway. Both were brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

No arrests have been announced.