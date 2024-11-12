Double shooting in Columbia Heights under investigation

Authorities are investigating a double shooting that occurred Sunday night in Columbia Heights.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, several law enforcement agencies were called to Labelle Park around 8:37 p.m. on Sunday on a report of gunshots. When they got to the scene, they found shell casings, but no victims or suspects.

Authorities then learned of a boy suffering from a gunshot wound at a nearby hospital and another victim, a man, who had been brought to the hospital via ambulance from a nearby home.

Both victims were believed to have been shot at Labelle Park, officials said.

The Sheriff’s Office did not release information on their conditions or whether any arrests have been made. Authorities added that there are no known threats to the public.