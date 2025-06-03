Donald Trump nominates Joseph Thompson for acting US attorney for Minnesota

President Donald Trump has appointed a former federal prosecutor to serve as acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Minnesota.

Joseph Thompson, who previously served as a federal prosecutor in Chicago for more than 15 years, was appointed by President Trump on Monday, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“I am honored and humbled to be asked to lead the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota,” said Thompson. “I look forward to continuing our office’s work combating violent crime, the scourge of fentanyl and other deadly drugs, and the shocking and unacceptable levels of fraud in our state government programs.”

Andrew Luger, the previous U.S. attorney for Minnesota, stepped down in January before President Trump took office. Lisa Kirkpatrick has served as acting U.S. attorney in the interim.

Earlier this month, Trump nominated Daniel Rosen for the position, at which point it moved to the Committee on the Judiciary for approval.

Thompson was born and raised in Minnesota. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Gustavus Adolphus College and his law degree, with distinction, from Stanford Law School, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.