Dog killed in Mound fire; cause believed to be electrical issue

Five people are safe after a fire caused what firefighters are calling significant damage to their Mound home late Sunday night.

According to Fire Chief Gregory Pederson, crews were called to the 4600 block of Tuxedo Boulevard around 9:50 p.m. after residents — two adults and three kids — inside the home smelled smoke.

When crews arrived, they found an active fire on the deck, as well as the back wall of the house, and flames moving into the attic.

While the residents evacuated, they brought two of their three dogs outside. Crews then searched the home for another dog, as well as a pet cat.

Pederson says the dog was eventually found under a bed and brought outside for CPR and oxygen but ended up dying. Meanwhile, the cat was found on the lower level of the home and survived.

None of the people who were inside the home, nor the firefighters who responded, were injured.

Pederson adds about 40% of the home is considered a loss. He adds a preliminary investigation shows the fire is believed to have been accidental and caused by an electrical issue.

All crews had left the scene by 12:30 a.m. Monday.