Dodge Center man crushed in workplace accident

A man is dead after being crushed while working at a concrete mixer manufacturing company in southern Minnesota.

Dodge County officials say officers were called to Con-Tech Manufacturing Inc. in Dodge County on Monday at around 10:05 a.m.

Dodge County Sheriff Scott Rose released a statement confirming that 63-year-old Teofilo Gonzales of Brownsdale had been cutting crossbeam support on a dolly supporting a mixer drum when the dolly failed and the mixer drum came down on him, KAAL-TV reports.

Coworkers used two forklifts to remove the drum and begin CPR on Gonzales until Dodge Center Ambulance arrived and took over, Rose said.

However, he was pronounced dead at 10:29 a.m.

Con-Tech told the Sheriff’s Office they would contact the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) regarding Gonzalez’s death.