DNR warns of drinking and boating over holiday weekend

Extra patrols will be out on the water this weekend looking for and arresting intoxicated boaters.

Officials with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the State Patrol and local sheriff’s offices will be out on lakes across the state targeting intoxicated boaters and drivers from Friday to Sunday.

“If you’re under the influence and operating a boat or vehicle, we will find you. There are no warnings and no second chances,” a spokesperson for the DNR said Wednesday morning.

Over half of the boating fatalities in Minnesota in recent years involved alcohol, according to the DNR.

“We all want the same thing — for everyone who goes out on the water to come home safely at the end of the day. The sobering truth is that always doesn’t happen, and too often, alcohol is the reason why. You might think that just having one drink before driving a boat isn’t a big deal, but it changes everything,” the DNR official added.

