DNR officials issue warning as 2 fishermen reported safe after falling through ice on Upper Red Lake

Two men are safe after falling through the ice on Upper Red Lake in Beltrami County on Thursday.

Officials with the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office said emergency responders were called to the southern shore of the lake around 7:30 a.m. for a report of two fishermen who got out of the water after falling through the ice but were stranded.

The resort the men were staying at was also notified and the resort sent rescue teams to assist the fishermen.

Around 8 a.m., emergency responders met the men at the resort they were staying at. The men were uninjured and additional first responders were canceled, according to Beltrami County officials.

Officials say they plan to remove the ATV the men were riding from the lake as soon as the ice strengthens.

This comes as the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) issued a warning on Thursday about poor ice conditions across the state. DNR officials say recent widespread rain, wind, and warm temperatures have degraded ice conditions to a dangerous level.

Although many Minnesotans enjoy ice fishing this time of year, DNR officials say there are little-to-no lakes in Minnesota with ice that can withstand fish houses for ice fishing and recreational vehicles, like ATVs.

In central and southern parts of Minnesota, marginal ice conditions are now open water while the ice farther north has deteriorated as well, with ice-angler rescues having occurred from Upper Red Lake at least three times since Dec. 17, according to the DNR.

Officials say that while temperatures are forecasted to drop, ice conditions will remain poor until there’s a string of cold days to form new, clear ice.

“Many of us love to spend the New Year’s holiday with family and friends on the ice,” said Col. Rodmen Smith, director of the DNR Enforcement Division. “But when it comes to ice conditions, the calendar doesn’t matter.”

According to the DNR, no ice can ever be considered “safe ice,” but following these guidelines can help minimize the risk:

Always wear a life jacket or float coat on the ice (except when in a vehicle).

Carry ice picks, rope, an ice chisel and tape measure.

Check ice thickness at regular intervals; conditions can change quickly.

Bring a cell phone or personal locator beacon.

Don’t go out alone; let someone know about trip plans and expected return time.

Before heading out, inquire about conditions and known hazards with local experts.

Parents and guardians should talk with their children about staying away from the ice unless there’s adult supervision. This includes lakes and rivers, as well as neighborhood ponds, retention ponds and anywhere ice forms.

