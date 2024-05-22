DNR FalconCam chicks start hatching

The mother of four peregrine falcon eggs on the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) FalconCam is taking care of two babies as she waits for two others to hatch.

The first chick hatched early on Tuesday morning and made its first on-camera appearance around 6:20 a.m. The second chick could be seen on the FalconCam as of 10 a.m. on Wednesday, although the DNR has not said what time the chick was born.

The other two eggs are expected to hatch over the next 24 to 48 hours, as is standard in a four-egg peregrine falcon clutch, according to experts at the DNR.

The 11-year-old mother was caught and banded at the St. Cloud prison in 2013 where corrections staff named her Acadia, according to a spokesperson for the DNR.

The DNR acquired Acadia in 2016. The father—a new partner for Acadia—is a 15-year-old falcon banded in Indiana in 2009.

DNR officials say falcon chicks, also known as eyasses, need lots of help from their parents when they first hatch. Eyasses spend most of their time sleeping and are primarily watched over by their mothers, with the fathers providing some support.

The eyasses emerge from the eggs with pink and white downy feathers on their heads but as they grow, they develop a second coat of white down and slowly become more active.

“The DNR FalconCam provides a window into the fascinating world of nesting birds for all to enjoy,” DNR Nongame Wildlife Engagement Supervisor Jessica Ruthenberg said. “We hope this live webcast generates appreciation for peregrine falcons and Minnesota’s other nongame wildlife.”

Tune in to the live DNR FalconCam HERE.

