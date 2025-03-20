DNR EagleCam will not be relocated despite their stars remaining off camera

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says they will not move their eagle cam this season out of an abundance of caution.

“This EagleCam season has not turned out the way anyone had hoped,” the DNR said on Thursday.

Excitement and anticipation were the moods during late 2024 when the DNR announced its EagleCam would return with a new pair of Bald Eagles in November.

The camera was positioned directly above a nest that hoped to capture the two new lovebirds laying eggs and raising their eaglets.

However, the couple unexpectedly decided to build an alternative nest away from the camera, where they later decided to spend their egg-laying season.

At the time, the camera was still able to capture the eagles, who, while farther away, were still in sight.

However, the DNR says high winds have impacted their live stream camera, preventing them from maneuvering it away from a branch that obscures the view of the nest.

“The camera was still secured to the tree trunk and appeared undamaged by what they (workers) were able to observe with binoculars,” The DNR said. “They also observed one of the eagles in their alternate nest, still incubating the eggs.”

The DNR said it has decided not to risk disturbing the incubating pair by moving the camera, which requires a bucket truck to reach.

“When the breeding season concludes, we will troubleshoot the camera set up and placement in hopes of providing a better EagleCam experience next season,” the DNR said.