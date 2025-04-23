DNR DuckCam? Mallard duck lays eggs in vacant eagle’s nest

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ EagleCam is finally capturing eggs on video — just not the birds viewers were expecting.

In a sudden twist, a female mallard duck has decided to move into the vacant eagle’s nest, laying eggs where the DNR had hoped to spy on a bald eagle couple this year.

Many assumed the livestream would go chick-less after the eagles decided to build another nest out of camera shot.

That was until the mother duck was spotted by DNR staff on April 13. She laid her eggs three days later.

Despite the tree’s height, the DNR expects the duck chicks to be just fine if they fall from the tree. They’re expected to hatch within 28 days.

The DNR says the chicks are resilient and should survive the drop to the ground. Afterward, their mother will lead them to water.

You can catch the mother duck and her eggs on the DNR’s Duck Cam EagleCam livestream.