DNR cam eagles prepare for nesting season at alternative nest

Minnesota’s favorite pair of love birds have finally begun to settle down for the nesting season, right in time for Valentine’s Day.

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, nesting preparations have begun on the EagleCam, with the pair of eagles seen bringing grasses to one of their nests.

The DNR says this is a sign that they are preparing for their nesting and egg-laying season, and it appears the couple has settled on having their clutch of eggs in their alternative nest.

While the spot wasn’t where the DNR had expected the eagles to settle in, the location can still be seen from their newly installed camera.

However, the angle will not be able to get any closer to the duo at this time.

“The camera will remain directed at their new nest to follow the pair’s activities,” the DNR said in a statement. “It is too late in the breeding season to relocate the camera for a better view of this alternate nest, but we are committed to capturing this new pair’s activities.”

According to the DNR, the bald eagle’s breeding season begins around December in Minnesota. In the coming weeks, the DNR expects courtship displays between the pair, and both eagles should be around the next more often.

Once the female is seen lying in the bowl of the nest and not moving, it is a sign an egg has been laid. Females typically lay one to three eggs over the course of several days.

The live stream of the eagles can be found here.