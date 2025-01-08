DNR adjusting strategy to combat chronic wasting disease in southeast Minnesota

A strategy change is taking place to help combat chronic wasting disease in three southeast Minnesota deer permit areas.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources(DNR) said they will be discontinuing targeted culling in deer permit areas 646, 647, and 648 in southeast Minnesota.

According to the DNR, chronic wasting disease(CWD) has reached the endemic stage in the area, making their department’s current methods ineffective in combatting the disease.

The strategy will now shift to an emphasis on other CWD management tools within the endemic zone. However, the DNR did not state what those new strategies would be.

“While it is disappointing that CWD prevalence has been increasing in these areas, it still remains relatively low compared to neighboring states, and we have not given up efforts to minimize its impact,” said Wildlife Health Program Supervisor Michelle Carstensen. “There are still many opportunities in these DPAs and statewide for hunters and landowners to engage in the fight against CWD, including participating in liberalized hunting opportunities, getting deer tested for the disease, and following safe carcass disposal guidelines.”

The DNR will continue to focus on early detection of new CWD cases through sampling efforts and employing actions to contain the spread. More information on CWD can be found HERE.