DNA evidence helps lead to charges against St. Louis Park man in 2023 fatal drive-by shooting

A St. Louis Park man has been charged with murder in connection with a 2023 drive-by shooting in Minneapolis.

Previously sealed documents show Montrell Earl Scott, 26, was charged on Dec. 30, 2024, with two counts of second-degree murder in the death of 22-year-old Laterryon O’mar Moore, of Minneapolis.

Scott was arrested on Feb. 5 and is being held at Hennepin County Jail on a bail of $1 million.

On Nov. 15, 2023, Minneapolis officers were called to the intersection of Glenwood Avenue North and Newton Avenue North around 3 p.m. on a report of a drive-by shooting, according to a criminal complaint.

Court documents state that arriving officers found Moore lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Surveillance footage from the scene showed someone fire a gun at Moore from the passenger seat of a white Chevrolet Malibu, according to the complaint.

The owner of the Malibu was determined to be the mother of Scott’s child.

Court documents say cell phone data from Scott’s phone indicated his phone was in the area of the shooting when Moore was killed.

Surveillance footage from the city also shows Scott driving the Malibu alone about two-and-a-half hours prior to the shooting. Court documents state that Scott’s “build, features, and sweatshirt color” in that footage confirm he is the passenger who fired the shots that killed Moore.

The complaint added that video from outside of the store Moore was shot in front of captured a man saying, “It’s the opps!” when he sees the Malibu, meaning the opposition or enemy, just minutes before the shooting.

In February of last year, law enforcement found the abandoned Malibu near Eden Prairie. Court documents say DNA profiles gathered from the inside of the car match the DNA of Scott in the Minnesota convicted offender database.

Officials also added that Scott’s girlfriend may have been buying guns for him, as he was not allowed to buy weapons due to a past conviction of aggravated robbery.

Scott is due back in court on March 4 for an omnibus hearing.