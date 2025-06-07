Distracted driving believed to have contributed to fatal Washington County Crash

A 23-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle car accident early Saturday morning in the city of Scandia.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were alerted of the crash around 3:37 a.m.

First responders arrived at the crash scene at the 22600 block of Olinda Trail North, where they found the crashed vehicle and its driver.

Unfortunately, the driver was declared dead at the crash.

He was identified by the sheriff’s office as 23-year-old James Raymond Lowe Jr. of Lindstrom.

The sheriff’s office say that distracted driving appears to have been a factor in the accident, but said the crash remains under investigation.