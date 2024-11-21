Dinkytown shooting under investigation, no arrests made

Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting Thursday morning in the city’s Dinkytown area.

Multiple people reported hearing gunshots around 9:24 a.m. on the 700 block of 13th Avenue Southeast, police said.

A vehicle then crashed into a fire hydrant and at least two people were seen running away.

A man was found a block away with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Minneapolis police are investigating what led up to the shooting and how the victim is connected to the crashed vehicle, but they say the shooting may have been related to a drug sale.

An alert from the University of Minnesota said that the shooting didn’t involve anyone associated with the campus.

No arrests have been made.