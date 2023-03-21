Dining hall workers accuse University of Minnesota of breaching contract

Service workers represented by Teamsters Local 320 at the University of Minnesota (UMN) are set to hold a press conference on Wednesday at Pioneer Hall regarding the University’s alleged breach of contract, according to a news release from the union.

Teamsters said they negotiated a contract in November 2022 that ensured dining workers received 12 months of employment, compared to the previous nine-month contracts that Teamsters say left employees financially struggling for the remaining three months of the year.

The news release states that UMN agreed to provide 160 jobs for at least 30 hours each week in order to employ Teamsters service workers who are seeking summer jobs.

The union claims the contract states that “In order to keep more of these employees working, other departments will also offer summer work for dining staff to select.”

Teamsters Local 320 said that last week the UMN informed them they would only be providing a fraction of the 160 jobs, contradicting what was agreed to during negotiations.

According to Minnesota unemployment law, workers employed by an academic institution are ineligible to apply for unemployment over the summer. A bill that would change the unemployment requirements for academic employees is currently working its way through the House.

The union is set to hold a news conference on the matter at noon on Wednesday.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reached out to the university for comment but has not yet heard back.