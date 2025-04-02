Dill pickle pizza, walleye tacos and shawarma among this year’s new Target Field foods

Baseball fans will have multiple new cuisines to try this year at Target Field.

The Minnesota Twins announced this year’s news foods just two days before Thursday’s home opener, when the team takes on the Houston Astros. Gates will open at 1 p.m. CT ahead of first pitch, which is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. If you’re headed to the game, CLICK HERE for the latest forecast.

Families will also be able to enjoy Value Stands, which are located in sections 120, 133 and 311. All food items there will be available for under $5.

In addition, all-you-can-eat ballpark fare experience will be offered in Sections S, T, U and V (Legends Landing), which is included in the ticket price.

A full list of new foods can be found below:

Grilled SPAM Sandwich (Truly On Deck Market)

Chopped Southwest Burger (Truly On Deck Market)

Vinai (Truly On Deck Market)

Keeper’s Heart Spiced Honeycrisp (Truly On Deck Market)

Keeper’s Heart Vanilla Creamed Whiskey (Truly On Deck Market)

Dugout Dill Pickle Pizza from Pizza Luce (Cutwater Cocktail bar at Minnie and Paul’s)

Lord Fletcher’s Walley Tacos (Gate 34 Area)

10,000 Lakes Bar will have Carbliss and Surfside beverages (Gate 34 Area)

Hot honey chicken tenders and waffles and a chicken bacon ranch sandwich from Official Fried Chicken (Gate 34 Area)

Brat sampler from Kramarczuk’s (Main Concourse)

Machete from Taco Libre (Main Concourse)

Rice Bowl from Taco Libre (Main Concourse)

Hawaiian Fruit Tea, Signature Milk Tea and Strawberry Lemon Spritz from Niko Niko Boba (Main Concourse)

Grand Slam Shawarma (Main Concourse)

Jalapeno Popper Salad and Flour Tortilla Wrap (Main Concourse)

Soul Bowl Caribe Bowl (Main Concourse)

Pork Tenderloin Sandwich (Main Concourse)

TokiDoki wings (Main Concourse)

Cozy Cookie (Main Concourse)

RELATED: Twins announce renovated concession areas, ticketless entry and more new upgrades at Target Field I New Target Field entry system allows fans to walk through gates without stopping I Minnesota Twins announce promotions, theme nights and more for 2025 season I Twins announce 2025 home opener plans I Twins Pass ticket packages now on sale for 2025 season I Twins TV Stream subscriptions now available I Here’s how to watch the Twins on TV this season