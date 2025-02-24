DHS commissioner to testify about safety, fraud prevention in daycare programs on Monday

The Commissioner of the Department of Human Services (DHS) is expected to testify in front of the newly formed House Fraud Prevention and State Agency Oversight Committee on Monday morning.

Shireen Gandhi will speak on fraud prevention efforts and oversight of DHS licensed daycare facilities that are receiving Child Care Assistance Program funding, also known as CCAP.

This comes after 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reported on daycare centers – with lengthy patterns of safety violations stretching over several years – still receive state and county funding. Some of those violations include having dangerous items around kids or not doing staff background checks – both of which are a red flag for state leaders.

Recently, investigations began at two other childcare facilities – one where a child tested positive for meth, and the other for an employee yelling and yanking a child around.

RELATED: City council member, who owns day care under investigation, receives support and calls to resign

Currently, there are now more than 60 active investigations into childcare centers under the program.

Between 2019 and 2023, Quality Learning Center in Daycare in Minneapolis had 95 violations for having hazardous items around children and no records for 16 kids. State records show they still received $7.8 million in federal tax money.

The DHS says there’s certain reasons that allow them to stop payments, including the provider intentionally giving false information, or if their license is suspended. Some state lawmakers want state regulators to have more power to stop CCAP when facilities have ongoing safety problems.

“The statute says they may stop payment under certain conditions, it doesn’t say they must,” said Committee Chair Kristin Robbins (R-Maple Grove).

The committee meeting is scheduled to begin at 8:15 a.m.

RELATED: Minnesota lawmaker proposes new law making it easier to cutoff public funds for problem daycare providers I 62 investigations underway involving federally-funded Minnesota childcare centers I Minnesota lawmakers call for hearing, investigation into Child Care Assistance Program I 4 members of Minnesota’s congressional delegation request investigative records of DHS I ‘It’s horrifying’: Minnesota lawmaker proposes having cameras in daycares after recent allegations