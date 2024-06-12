Deputy injured after crash with two other vehicles

Ryan Pattee KSTP

An Anoka County sheriff’s deputy was injured Tuesday after attempting to assist with an incident near Highway 65 Northeast in Ham Lake.

The sheriff’s office reports the deputy was driving a marked vehicle and was approaching the incident when they were involved in a crash with two other motor vehicles Tuesday night. The deputy was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries and was later released.

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the crash.