Delta flight heading to Amsterdam from MSP diverts back to airport an hour after takeoff

A Delta flight heading to Amsterdam from Minnesota was diverted back to the Twin Cities shortly after taking off on Sunday evening.

Data from FlightAware shows the plane was in the air for an hour after takeoff before diverting back to MSP and landing.

Delta flight 160 safely landed back at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) after the pilots reported a mechanical issue with the aircraft’s flaps, according to a spokesperson with Delta.

The flight was carrying 272 passengers.

“We apologize to our customers for the delay in their travels,” the Delta spokesperson added. Officials are currently working to swap out the plane and recrew the flight, if necessary.