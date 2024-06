Delta Airlines says they are adding a new seasonal flight from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) to Tulum, Mexico (TQO).

The weekly direct Saturday flight will be offered from December 21, 2024, to April 12, 2025.

The flight will depart from MSP at 8:55 a.m. and arrive at TQO at 1:55 p.m. The return flight will depart TQO at 3:15 p.m. and arrive at MSP at 6:30 p.m.

Customers can begin to book the flight on Saturday, June 29.