Delaware North workers at MSP Airport vote to authorize strike

Delaware North workers in the Twin Cities could go on strike by the end of October as union members hope to secure higher wages and receive free health insurance.

The announcement comes as the national agreement between Delaware North and UNITE HERE Local 17, the union that represents its workers in the Twin Cities, is set to expire on October 31.

Delaware North at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) currently employs 70 concession workers.

Those workers voted with 100% approval to authorize a strike, which can be called by the negotiating committee after October 31.

“Minnesota is very expensive. The cost of living is so high, especially rent, which is my biggest expense,” Agnes Jebadai, a baker for Delaware North at MSP, said. “I work two part-time jobs and only sometimes have money left after I pay my bills. But I have to provide for my daughter and my mom, who live with me. That’s why I voted yes to strike.”

The current wage for Delaware North workers at MSP is $19 an hour, which UNITE HERE said is not enough for the cost of living in the Twin Cities.

“Most of the Delaware North workers in Minneapolis told us they rent their home, and nearly half of those workers have been unable to afford housing expenses in the past year,” said Christa Sarrack, President of UNITE HERE Local 17. “Workers employed by a billion-dollar company should not be struggling to afford to live.”

It is unknown at this time how much of an increase UNITE HERE is seeking with Delaware North.

MSP is one of 18 airports currently covered under the national contract with UNITE HERE, with other Delaware North workers voting to authorize a strike in Fort Lauderdale and Austin airports should one be called by the worker negotiating committee.

Other Delaware North workers are expected to be taking strike votes in the future according to UNITE HERE.