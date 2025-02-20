Delano Ice Palace announces permanent closure after this season

The Delano Ice Palace, a family-run business that has created spectacular ice exhibits for years of entertainment, has announced that it will close its doors forever.

According to a statement from the Youngstrom Family, the closure comes on the heels of last year’s challenging season, which saw the Ice Palace open for only four days in 2024.

The family said while they knew they needed to re-open for one more season, they faced significant hurdles in bouncing back for 2025.

“As a family-run business, we have poured our hearts and souls into creating a magical winter experience, and it has been our greatest joy to see families and friends make lasting memories here,” the family said in a statement. “We knew we had to give it one more try, and we are so grateful that we did. This season has reminded us of the wonder, laughter, and togetherness that the Ice Palace was meant to bring families.”

The final day of operation for the Ice Palace will be March 3.

“While it’s bittersweet to say goodbye, we want to express our deepest gratitude to everyone who has supported us,” the Youngstrom family said. “Your visits, kind words, and shared memories have meant the world to us.”

