Defendant signals intent to change plea in Feeding Our Future jury bribery plot

A man charged in connection with a conspiracy to bribe a juror in last year’s Feeding Our Future fraud trial is set to change his plea from not guilty, federal court filings show.

Said Farah was one of two defendants who were acquitted at trial, but he and four others — including two of his brothers — were later charged after a juror disclosed that a woman delivered a bag containing $120,000 in cash with promises of more to come if they returned a not guilty verdict.

The five defendants were each charged with conspiracy to bribe a juror, bribery of a juror and corruptly influencing a juror. Said Farah pleaded not guilty to the charges in July. A change of plea hearing is now set for May 14.

If he pleads guilty, he will join three codefendants who have done the same: Ladan Ali, Abdimajid Nur and Abdulkarim Farah. The fourth, Abdiaziz Farah — who was found guilty at trial on charges of wire fraud, money laundering and federal programs bribery totaling $40 million — pleaded not guilty last summer alongside Said Farah.