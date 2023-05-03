December Minneapolis apartment fire ruled accidental, caused by burning of incense

An investigation into a weekend fire at the edge of the Lowry Hill East and Whittier neighborhoods in Minneapolis late last year shows it was accidental.

According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, the fire – which caused one person to jump from a second-floor window to escape the flames – was caused by the burning of incense on the floor of a bedroom in one of the apartments. They add the flames then moved up to the second and third floor.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) was helping with the fire investigation due to the amount of damage the fire cased, including a partial collapse of the building. ATF authorities had also issued a $5,000 reward for information that would help them close their investigation.

The fire happened on the 2300 block of Lyndale Avenue South at a four-story apartment complex around 7 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3.

Firefighters said they believe several squatters were in the building when the fire started. The total damage was estimated at around $1.8 million.