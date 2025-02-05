Death investigation underway in Chaska

Chaska police announced they are investigating after someone was found deceased Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to a report of someone being found deceased in the grass near the entrance to an apartment building on the 3000 block of Chestnut Street North. There, they found the person deceased.

Though the person’s death remains under investigation, police say there’s no threat to the public at this time. A police spokesperson told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that investigators didn’t find any evidence of foul play.