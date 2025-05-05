Deadline for REAL ID is Wednesday: What to know

After years of delays, the deadline to get a REAL ID is just days away.

Many people are wondering if they’ll be able to get onto a flight if they’re still waiting for their REAL ID to come in the mail.

A TSA spokesperson told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that passengers still waiting for their REAL ID should bring their old ID to the airport if they still have it. If their identity can be validated, they could still face delays and extra screening, but they will be allowed through the checkpoint.

But if you have a passport, you can use that in place of a REAL ID to verify your identity.

In order to get a REAL ID, you need your Social Security number, proof of your legal name and birth date, and proof of your Minnesota address. If you’re not a U.S. citizen, you have to show certain federal immigration documents. If you have ever changed your name, you’ll need to show proof of the name change.

