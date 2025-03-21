Dangerous Man Brewing Co. shutting down production at the end of March

One of Minnesota’s most well-known breweries will be ceasing operations at the end of March.

After 12 years of business, Dangerous Man Brewing announced Friday that it would cease its brewing operations completely at the end of the month.

“All good things must come to an end, and part of the journey is knowing when to embrace change,” the brewery said in a statement. “Now is that moment for us. After 12 incredible years of crafting beer and creating community, the time has come for us to hang up the brewing paddle.”

Dangerous Man did not give an exact reason for their closure but said, like other breweries, they had been facing challenges and felt it was the right time to call it quits.

“What we built together was meaningful, vibrant, and deeply loved,” Dangerous Man said. “It worked beautifully for a long time. That is something to celebrate! However, it is time to make the last call.”

The brewery says that the remaining beer and THC tonics in stores will remain for a limited time, but once they are out of stock, they will not return. All online orders will close on April 2 or until it is sold out.

Dangerous Man also said they will do one final beer release on March 25.